Soda truck falls into Mexico City sinkhole

A soda delivery truck collapsed into a sinkhole in Mexico City on Saturday (Sept 13) with no injuries reported, according to local media.

The incident occurred in Iztapalapa, the city's most populous borough.

The Jarritos-branded cargo truck sank rear-first into the sinkhole as residents looked on, its weight causing it to sink even further. Videos recorded by witnesses quickly went viral on social media.

Reuters verified the location using satellite imagery of the street and confirmed the date through social media reports about the accident.

Iztapalapa Mayor Aleida Alavez visited the cordoned off site to oversee removal efforts.

"Initial reports suggest the drainage system which, bear in mind, is very old, has collapsed," she wrote on social media platform X.

