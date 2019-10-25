Solomons government says China's island lease 'unlawful'

SYDNEY - The Solomon Islands government says a contract signed by one of its provinces to lease the entire island of Tulagi to a Chinese company is unlawful and should be terminated.

Details of the controversial long-term lease between Solomons' Central Province and China Sam Enterprise Group were made public shortly after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in September, which sparked a strong rebuke from the United States.

Headquartered in Beijing, Sam Group is a technology, investment and energy conglomerate founded in 1985 as a state-owned enterprise.

Solomons Attorney General John Muria said the province and Chinese company were not legally able to strike such an agreement without government involvement.

"The agreement was not vetted by the Attorney General's chambers before signing," Mr Muria said in a statement issued on Thursday (Oct 24).

The agreement was "unlawful, unenforceable and must be terminated with immediate effect", he added.