Son of Osama bin Laden deported from France, barred from returning

PARIS — A son of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden has been deported from France, where he lived for years painting landscapes in a Normandy village, and barred from returning after posting comments on social media deemed to have glorified terrorism.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he signed an order banning Omar bin Laden from France. He gave no details about the timing of the deportation or where Omar bin Laden was sent.

Omar bin Laden had previously been deported.

"Mr bin Laden, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism," Retailleau said on X.

"The administrative ban ensures that Mr bin Laden cannot return to France for any reason whatsoever."

Omar bin Laden could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to local weekly newspaper Le Publicateur Libre, Omar bin Laden caught the attention of the French authorities over a social media post on the birthday of his father, who was killed by US forces in 2011.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate the social media post.

The paper reported in July 2023 that police searched for Omar bin Laden in the village of Domfort, Normandy.

