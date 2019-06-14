South Carolina man who killed his five children sentenced to death

Timothy Jones was convicted of murdering his five young children in 2014.
PHOTO: Youtube/News 19 WLTX
Reuters

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - A South Carolina jury sentenced a man to death on Thursday after convicting him of murdering his five young children at their mobile home in 2014 before driving their decomposing bodies through several states and dumping them in Alabama.

The jurors voted unanimously to give Timothy Jones the death penalty. The same jury last week found him guilty of the murders of Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail, 1.

Jurors considered whether to give Jones the death penalty or life in prison without possibility of parole. Jones, 37, a divorced former software engineer, did not testify at the trial in Lexington, South Carolina.

In closing arguments on Thursday, prosecutor Rick Hubbard said the murders of children under age 11 warranted the death penalty.

"Let the punishment fit the crime," Hubbard told jurors. "He is a mass murderer."

Casey Secor, the defence attorney, reminded jurors that Jones' mother was institutionalised with schizophrenia, a sometimes inherited mental illness.

"How much more death does the Jones family have to endure?" defence attorney Casey Secor said. "The death penalty is never required in any case."

During the week-long penalty phase of the trial, the jury saw graphic photos of police evidence and heard emotional testimony from the children's school teachers and relatives.

Jones' father, Timothy Jones Sr., pleaded for his son's life and took his shirt off in court to show his back covered with tattooed images of his slain grandchildren.

Jones' ex-wife Amber Kyzer testified that she hoped for mercy for Jones even as condemned what he had done.

"He did not show my children mercy by any means. But my kids loved him," Kyzer said. "Nothing justifies what you've done," she told Jones.

Jones was arrested in Mississippi in September 2014 and led police to the children's bodies, wrapped in garbage bags, in Alabama. He confessed to police that his middle son, Nahtahn, died after Jones punished him and that he later strangled the other four children.

Jones said in a 2014 phone call from prison played in court that he "snapped" when he killed Nahtahn, 6, because the child was crying for his mother. Jones said a "gremlin voice" told him to kill the rest of the children, a psychiatrist testified during the guilt phase of the trial.

A prosecutor said Jones was a selfish, evil man who abused his children and murdered them out of rage and fear of being caught.

More about

US Crime Murder/Manslaughter Death Penalty/Capital Punishment
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
At 21, this filmmaker wants to bring Singapore folktales to Hollywood. Could he make the next Crazy Rich Asians?
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage to Akira
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms

SERVICES