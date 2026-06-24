South Korea coach warns team against complacency before South Africa clash

MONTERREY, Mexico — South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said his team must not be complacent when they face South Africa in a decisive Group A showdown in Monterrey on Wednesday (June 24).

South Korea have three points after beating the Czech Republic on the ​tournament's opening day while South Africa have a single point after a draw with the Czechs last Thursday.

South Korea would advance to the knockouts with either a draw or a win, but Hong said his team had their sights set on victory.

Hong said:

"I don't think that it's too favourable or beneficial for us to rest on our laurels and be complacent. It is a difficult match, and it's a very strong opponent for tomorrow. And I don't think that we can be complacent in thinking that we can just be satisfied with a draw."

"We are going to think about winning the game for tomorrow."

"The preparations were to look over the other matches and, of course, the previous match. I think we did well, but the result was not favourable for us. So overall, the ambiance and the morale of the team is probably not as great as when we had won."

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae was also optimistic about Wednesday's match, while also praising South Africa's technical ability.

"We do have a lot of opponents that have great technique and with fast speed. So from the player side, we have been trying to defend against that. And I think as a team, if we play as well as we did in the past a few games, I think that we could do well."

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