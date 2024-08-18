South Korea, Japan, US leaders renew pledge to co-operate on regional challenges

SEOUL — The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the US issued a joint statement on Sunday (Aug 18) marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.

The principles on trilateral co-operation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' co-operation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it said.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on Aug 18 and agreed to deepen military and economic co-operation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea.

South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.

