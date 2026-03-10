South Korea President says he cannot stop US forces from redeploying weapons to Middle East

SEOUL — South Korea cannot stop US forces in Korea from redeploying some weapons, President Lee Jae-myung said on Tuesday (March 10), after reports that some US Patriot missile defence systems were being sent to the conflict in the Middle East.

"It appears that there is controversy recently over US Forces in Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air-defence weapons, out of the country," Lee said in a cabinet meeting, noting that while Seoul had expressed opposition it was not in a position to make demands.

Lee also said the removal of some US weapons from the country "does not hinder deterrence strategy towards North Korea," noting South Korea's defence spending and conventional capabilities far exceeded the equivalent in North Korea.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Friday the US and South Korean militaries were discussing the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile defence systems based in South Korea to be used in the conflict in the Middle East.

Local media reported the batteries were shipped out of Osan Air Base and were likely to be redeployed to US military bases in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, though South Korean authorities have not confirmed these reports.

US and Israeli ​forces have been striking strategic targets inside Iran ​for more than a week under a campaign that Trump said was aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities.

South Korea hosts a ⁠major ​US military presence in combined defence ​against nuclear-armed North Korea, with about 28,500 troops and surface-to-air defence systems, including the ​Patriot missile interceptors.

