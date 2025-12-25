Award Banner
South Korea special prosecutor indicts ex-president Yoon over opinion polls
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, on July 9, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 25, 2025 4:27 AM

SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor has indicted ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol on allegations of violating the political fundraising act by illegally receiving public opinion polls, according to a statement from the special prosecution team on Wednesday.

Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, are accused of receiving opinion polls worth of 270 million won (S$239 million) in total in 2021 and 2022 from a power broker, the team said.

