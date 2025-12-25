South Korea special prosecutor indicts ex-president Yoon over opinion polls
PHOTO: Reuters
SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor has indicted ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol on allegations of violating the political fundraising act by illegally receiving public opinion polls, according to a statement from the special prosecution team on Wednesday.
Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, are accused of receiving opinion polls worth of 270 million won (S$239 million) in total in 2021 and 2022 from a power broker, the team said.
