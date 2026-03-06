South Korea, US militaries discuss moving Patriot missiles to Iran war, Seoul says

SEOUL — South Korean Foreign Minister Cho-hyun said on Friday (March 6) the US and South Korean militaries are discussing the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile defence systems based in South Korea to be used in the war against Iran.

Cho was responding to questions at a parliamentary hearing following media reports on Friday that units of the US mobile missile interceptor system had been moved to the Osan Air Base in South Korea from other locations in the country.

Cho said he was unable to comment when asked whether the US plan is to move the Patriot missiles soon to use in the conflict against Iran.

He said Seoul has not received any requests from Washington for military help. US President Donald Trump has said he would take any assistance from any country on Iran.

US Forces Korea said: "For operational security reasons, we do not comment on the movement, relocation, or potential repositioning of specific military capabilities or assets."

Media reports citing South Korean government sources said the Patriot systems were being readied for redeployment in the Middle East, with heavy US military transport planes having flown into Osan to move them.

US and Israeli forces have been striking strategic targets inside Iran for the seventh day under a campaign that Trump said was aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities

South Korea hosts a major US military presence in combined defence against nuclear-armed North Korea, with about 28,500 troops and surface-to-air defence systems, including the Patriot missile interceptors.

