South Korea's Lee proposes meeting between Trump and North Korea Kim later this year, Lee's office says
PHOTO: Reuters
SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has proposed a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year if Trump comes to South Korea for a regional forum meeting, Lee's office said.
Lee and Trump had a "pleasant" meeting where the two leaders exchanged praises and talked about assassination attempts against them, Kang Yu-jung, Lee's spokesperson, said.
The two did not discuss Washington's demand over Seoul's opening to agricultural products, Kang added.
