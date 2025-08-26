South Korea's Lee proposes meeting between Trump and North Korea Kim later this year, Lee's office says

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has proposed a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year if Trump comes to South Korea for a regional forum meeting, Lee's office said.

Lee and Trump had a "pleasant" meeting where the two leaders exchanged praises and talked about assassination attempts against them, Kang Yu-jung, Lee's spokesperson, said.

The two did not discuss Washington's demand over Seoul's opening to agricultural products, Kang added.

