SpaceX announces partnership to send 4 tourists into deep orbit

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Jan 19, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

WASHINGTON - SpaceX announced a new partnership on Monday (Feb 17) to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a mission that could take place by 2022 and easily cost more than US$100 million (S$140 million).

The company signed the deal with Space Adventures, which is based in Washington and served as an intermediary to send eight space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) via Russian Soyuz rockets.

The first of these was Dennis Tito, who paid US$20 million for an eight hour stay on the ISS back in 2001. The last to go was Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte, in 2009.

The new tourists would be carried on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which was developed to transport Nasa astronauts and is due to make its first crewed flight in the coming months.

"Our goal is to try to get to about two to three times the height of the space station," Space Adventure's president Tom Shelley told AFP.

The ISS orbits at 400km above Earth's surface, but the exact altitude of the Space Adventures mission would be determined by SpaceX, added Shelley.

At its earliest, it could take place by late 2021, though "probably more likely is sometime in 2022," he said.

The capsule was designed to take astronauts from the surface to the ISS. Just 9 sq m in volume, there are no private areas to sleep wash or use the bathroom.

Mission duration will depend on what the customers want, said Shelley.

WEEKS OF TRAINING

Asked about the cost, Shelley replied: "It's not cheap."

The cost of launching a Falcon 9 rocket is US$62 million, according to publicly available figures, then there will be the cost of building a fresh Dragon capsule. Could it exceed US$100 million?

"Your assessment is correct, I can't comment specifically on the numbers, but yeah those are the cost components," he said.

"We have a pretty good network of high net worth individuals around the world, many of whom we know are interested in spaceflight," he added.

Unlike space tourism to the ISS, which required six months of training in Moscow, the next mission will need four weeks of participation in the US.

After a gap of 12 years, Space Adventures also wants to send two more tourists to the ISS on board a Russian rocket in 2021.

Back in 2005, the company announced, amid great fanfare, that it planned to send two tourists around the Moon - but that mission has now been abandoned, confirmed Shelley.

Other companies involved in space tourism are Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

The two are developing vessels to send tourists just beyond the border of space (80km or 100km, depending on the definitions chosen by both). Tickets for Virgin started at US$250,000 when they first went on sale in the mid 2000s.

SpaceX's offering is far more ambitious and powered by the same reusable Falcon 9 rocket that puts satellites into space and send astronauts to the ISS.

At the same time, Boeing is also developing a crew capsule called Starliner, also with the intention of transporting US astronauts to the ISS.

Like SpaceX, Boeing also envisages sending tourists into space, but the program's development is hampered by major glitches that resulted in the early termination of an uncrewed test flight in December.

More about
Space and cosmos Tourism

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

All hotels where &#039;Jin&#039; stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
All hotels where 'Jin' stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
WHO praises Singapore&#039;s response to coronavirus outbreak
WHO praises Singapore's response to coronavirus outbreak

Budget 2020

Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES