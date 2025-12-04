Spain plans wild boar cull amid swine fever outbreak that hit exports

BARCELONA/MADRID — Spain's Catalonia region has pledged to curb its wild boar population, including by ramping up culls, after African swine fever was detected in several animals outside Barcelona in the country's first outbreak since 1994.

That has threatened pork exports from Spain, the European Union's leading producer of the meat, which accounts for a quarter of the bloc's output with annual exports worth about 3.5 billion euros (S$5.28 billion).

The outbreak was first detected last week in two wild boars in the Collserola mountain range outside Barcelona, and seven more boars in the same area have since been confirmed to have died from the disease.

Spanish officials have said they expect more positive cases.

Catalan regional leader Salvador Illa said local authorities had been working for some time to reduce the wild boar population due to its threat to public health, but that the recent outbreak has shown the need to accelerate the effort.

"There are too many wild boars," he said. "We have activated and intensified this task, contacting all hunting associations and looking at technically acceptable and proven methods to do so."

Although harmless to humans, the virus spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boar.

While the virus has not reached any farm yet, farmers are preparing for hardship.

"Depending on how this entire crisis is managed, there could be quite serious or irreversible effects," Oriol Rovira, a farmer and local union coordinator, told Reuters, expecting "a long crisis" ahead.

The regional government announced a 10-million-euro credit line for the affected farmers.

Boar overpopulation

Farm association COAG said on Wednesday Spain's wild boar population has grown by 550 per cent in 30 years due to a lack of effective control measures.

There are about 1,000 wild boars in the Collserola mountain range, with 9.2 boars per sq km, down from 17.4 in 2021-22 when the population soared following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data compiled by Catalan public TV.

That reduction was achieved in part through culls, along with other measures.

Officials suspect the virus may have spread after a wild boar ate contaminated food, possibly a sandwich brought from outside Spain by a truck driver who may have stopped at a gas station near the outbreak's area.

"We have the most biosecure farms in Europe... but we are paying the price for a wild boar that ate a sandwich," COAG official Jaume Bernis said.

The Spanish government has said it has intensified efforts to maintain international buyers' confidence, working to secure export certificates following the outbreak.

While China and Britain have agreed to continue allowing pork exports from unaffected regions, Spain is still negotiating similar terms with Canada.

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told reporters on Tuesday he would fight "certificate by certificate, country by country" to get exports resumed.

[[nid:726126]]