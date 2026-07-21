Spain's Cucurella carries World Cup 2026 trophy in '5-cent plastic bag'

Most people would think a World Cup trophy deserves a luxury case.

Spain defender Marc Cucurella, however, was spotted carrying it in what looked like an ordinary transparent plastic shopping bag — the kind Singaporeans might associate with the 5-cent bags charged at supermarkets.

A video shared by Spanish sports outlet Diario AS on Monday (July 20) after Spain's World Cup triumph shows the Real Madrid player leaving the dressing room with the trophy tucked inside the flimsy-looking bag, leaving fans amused by the unusually casual way it was being transported.

One netizen was tickled by the fact that he was "carrying the trophy in a plastic bag", while another cheekily replied, "Because he bagged it."

"Bagged" is a slang that refers to successfully obtaining or winning something.

Others were more curious than amused, with one asking why the trophy was not kept in its box. Several users replied that the one being carried was a replica of the original trophy.

For Singaporeans, the sight struck an extra chord, with the bag resembling the disposable plastic shopping bags that major supermarket chains now charge at least five cents for under the country's mandatory carrier bag charge.

The trophy seen in the video is the Fifa World Cup Winners' Trophy, a gold-plated bronze replica that the winning nation's football association gets to keep permanently.

While the champions celebrate on the pitch with the original solid gold Fifa World Cup Trophy, it remains Fifa's property and is returned before the team leaves the stadium.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the 106th minute to secure the country's second Fifa World Cup title.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com