Spain's 'drunken gummy bears' on edge as Haribo bares its teeth

Ander Mendez and his friends were hoping they'd struck it rich when they came up with the idea of selling alcohol-infused gummy bears -- until they found themselves in the sights of sweet giant Haribo.

Now, these three Spaniards say they're afraid of being shut down by the German confectionery king, which is famed for its vast array of jelly sweets and was founded 100 years ago in the western city of Bonn.

In a not-so-sweetly worded legal letter, Haribo has accused their startup of infringing its trademarked little bear.

But these graduates from the northern Spanish port city of Bilbao insist they will carry on producing their "drunken gummy bears" -- "because people like them."

The conflict arose from the apparent similarities between the fruit gums created a year ago by their startup, Osito & Co, and the miniature jelly bear that has become Haribo's best-known product.

With a manufacturing setup in Spain's northern Basque Country, the trio created a premium product in five different flavours that come in stylish metal tins that hold 30 sweets and retail at nine euros (S$14).

Each is colour-coded to denote different flavours: blue for rum and pineapple, pink for gin and strawberry, orange for vodka and orange, brown for whisky and coke, and yellow for tequila and lemon.

Haribo's chewy confections are alcohol-free and sold thousands of shops across the world, from Europe to China, Australia, Brazil and the United States.

Osito & Co co-founders engineer Julen Justa (L) 25, and Tamar Gigolashvili, a 24-year-old law and management graduate.

PHOTO: AFP

"As normal in such cases, Haribo has started judicial proceedings to protect its registered trademarks," a spokesperson for the company told AFP.

'GIVE US YOUR WEBSITE'

But for Mendez, who heads Osito & Co, it was a huge shock when he received a "cease and desist" letter from a law firm working on behalf of Haribo.

"It like was a bolt from the blue," the 24-year-old engineering graduate told AFP.