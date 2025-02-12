Spain's former football chief Rubiales says player Hermoso consented to kiss

MADRID — Former Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales told a court on Tuesday (Feb 11) that player Jenni Hermoso had given her consent for him to kiss her in the aftermath of the Spain women's World Cup victory in 2023.

"I am absolutely sure that she gave me her permission," Rubiales told the court in Madrid where he is standing trial. "In that moment it was something completely spontaneous."

Rubiales, 47, is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso on the mouth and then attempting to coerce her — with the help of three other former football federation officials — into publicly saying the kiss at the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Australia had been consensual.

He has denied the charges, insisting the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso has said it was not.

Asked whether he normally kissed people on the lips, Rubiales said the occasion and the fact he had known Hermoso for a long time warranted it. He said he would do something similar with a male player or one of his daughters.

"You don't win a World Cup every day," he said. "When I see my daughters I don't give them a peck but on New Year's Eve I give them a peck."

Witnessed by millions of television viewers and an entire stadium in Sydney during the awards ceremony following the Spanish women's team's victory in the 2023 World Cup, the ensuing uproar gave momentum to a "Me Too" movement in which female players were combating sexism and striving for parity with their male peers.

The prosecution is seeking 2-1/2 years' prison for Rubiales, although in Spain those handed sentences under two years can usually escape incarceration by paying damages instead if they do not have prior convictions.

Alongside Rubiales, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former Spanish football federation (RFEF) sporting director Albert Luque and the RFEF's former head of marketing Ruben Rivera are also on trial for their suspected roles in pressuring Hermoso. They have denied the charges.

After Spain beat England in Sydney on August 20, 2023, Rubiales clutched his crotch in celebration on the final whistle while standing near Spain's Queen Letizia and her daughter Princess Sofia.

Later, during the medal presentation, he appeared to lift Hermoso off her feet then grabbed her by the head and pulled her toward him to kiss her on the lips.

Testifying last week, Hermoso said she did not agree to the kiss and that the furore had tainted what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.

A verdict in the case is expected in March, about a month after witness testimony ends.

