Spain's new parental leave gives fathers one of Europe's most generous allowances

MADRID — Spain announced plans on Tuesday (July 29) to give both mothers and fathers an extra week off work after having a baby, extending one of Europe's most generous paid parental leave allowances to 17 weeks.

Spain and Finland are the only EU countries to offer equal fully-paid birth leave to both parents.

"Spain is moving towards feminism and equality... and there will be no turning back. We are looking forward," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference. "Four out of ten men in our country now take parental leave. And this is a feminist achievement."

The government also approved two additional weeks of paid leave, which can be taken until the child reaches the age of eight.

The measure falls short of the 20 weeks' birth leave pledged by the ruling Socialist Party and its far-left junior coalition partner Sumar — which Diaz heads — during the 2023 election campaign.

The scheme still needs the formal approval of parliament. Hard-left party Podemos, one of the several groups whose votes are needed to pass legislation, has been pushing for even more time off.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government faces challenges securing sufficient votes to pass laws as it balances separate negotiations with various political factions. Diaz said parliamentary groups had "responded well" to the initiative.

Several countries, such as Croatia, Ireland and Bulgaria, offer longer maternity leaves than Spain, but are less generous to fathers.

