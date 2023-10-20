Spanish police rescue 400 animals, arrest 13 in illegal traffic ring bust

MADRID - Spanish police have arrested 13 people and confiscated hundreds of animals during raids as part of an investigation into an illegal animal trafficking ring.

In an operation last month by Spanish police, along with Interpol, in Madrid, Barcelona and Andorra, some 400 animals, mainly expensive breeds of dogs and cats as well as some exotic animals, were taken from 12 pet shops and veterinary clinics, in one of the largest operations of its kind in the country, Barcelona municipality said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 18).

The ring imported pets from eastern Europe, or bred them in illegal pet farms, or purchased them on social media.

The investigation, which cooperated with animal protection organisations, began in 2020 after 33 sick dogs were found in a Barcelona pet shop, the statement said.

Police uncovered mistreatment of the animals and falsified documents during their investigation. The animals have been taken to shelters.

[embed]https://youtu.be/WduBTmrTvC0?si=yJ2tU2udQsQSU5p3[/embed]

