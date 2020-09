Spanish princess quarantined after classmate diagnosed with Covid-19

Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has gone into quarantine after a classmate at her school tested positive for Covid-19, the royal household said on Saturday.

The 14-year-old daughter of King Felipe will be tested for coronavirus like other pupils in her class at the Santa MarĂ­a de los Rosales school in Madrid.

The king and Queen Letizia will continue their royal duties for the moment, a spokesman for the royal household said, as Spain struggles to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

Eight million Spanish children returned to school last week but some have closed or classes been sent home after pupils tested positive for Covid-19, while authorities in Galicia delayed the start of term by a week for pupils aged 14 to 18.

Spain reported 4,708 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 566,326, the highest in western Europe , as its total Covid-19 death toll rose to 29,747.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.