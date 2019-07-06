Spotify strikes multi-year podcast deal with Barack and Michelle Obama

LOS ANGELES - Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle entered the booming podcast business on Thursday (June 6), announcing a multi-year partnership with streaming service Spotify to produce a series of exclusive podcasts.

Under the partnership, the Obamas will "develop, produce and lend their voices" to select podcasts that will be distributed worldwide, Spotify and the Obamas production company, Higher Ground, said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows a multi-year agreement between Higher Ground and Netflix that was announced in 2018 in which the former president and former first lady will produce films, documentaries and other series.

Spotify Technology SA, the world's largest music streaming service with more than 217 million monthly active users, will distribute the podcasts to audiences across the globe, the statement said.