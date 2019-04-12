Spray-painted polar bear sparks alarm in Russia

A stray polar bear walks on a road on the outskirts of the Russian industrial city of Norilsk on June 17, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A video showing a polar bear daubed with painted slogan T-34, the name of a Soviet era tank, has caused alarm in Russia with experts saying it could prevent the bear hunting.

Local media reported Tuesday that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near a human-inhabited area in the Arctic region.

The video was posted on Facebook on Monday by Sergei Kavry, who works for the World Wildlife Fund in the Chukotka region.

He said he was concerned at the large letters daubed on the side of the bear, seen plodding through snow.

"Why? Why? He won't be able to hunt inconspicuously," Kavry wrote. Kavry said he found the video on a WhatsApp social media group and did not know where it was shot.

A senior researcher at the Institute of Biological Problems of the North in far eastern Russia, Anatoly Kochnev, told RIA Novosti news agency he did not know where the video was shot, but the letters could have been painted on by "jokers."

"At first, until he cleans himself off, it will be hard for him to hunt," the scientist said.

Severpress news agency, based in the Yamalo-Nenetsky region, some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, reported that the marks were put on by an expedition of scientists on Novaya Zemlya, a remote and sparsely populated Arctic archipelago.

It cited experts as saying a team of scientists from Moscow went to investigate a polar bear that was raiding a settlement's rubbish tip and they marked the bear to see if it returned.

The agency quoted Ilya Mordvintsev, a senior researcher from Moscow's Institute of Problems of Ecology and Evolution, as saying the expedition members caught the bear and sedated it.

Finding the animal was well-fed and therefore would not attack humans, they took it to a safe distance from the settlement and marked it with paint that would wash off in two weeks, to see if it returned to scavenge, he said.

The video was apparently shot last week, the agency reported.

Polar bears regularly visit areas inhabited by humans in Arctic Russia to search for food, often in rubbish tips.

In February in Novaya Zemlya, officials sounded the alarm over an "invasion" of 52 bears in the main settlement there.

The bears are affected by global warming with melting Arctic ice forcing them to spend more time on land where they compete for food.

More about
bear RUSSIA ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES animals

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4 people, including 2-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident involving car and cabs in Ang Mo Kio
4 people, including 2-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident involving car and cabs in Ang Mo Kio
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
E-scooter, e-bike riders must take theory test; pedestrians encouraged to keep left on footpaths
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post

SERVICES