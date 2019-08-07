Starbucks US apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona store

Starbucks Corp on Sunday apologised after an employee at one of its stores in Tempe, Arizona asked six police officers to leave or move out of a customer's line of sight, triggering social media backlash.

The officers had visited the store on July 4 and had paid for the drinks, before one company employee approached them about a customer not feeling safe because of the police presence, the Tempe Officers Association said on Twitter.

"This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive," the association added.

Following the incident, users took to Twitter to support the police, tweeting comments along with the #boycottstarbucks hashtag.