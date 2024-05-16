Stephen Curry wins 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday (May 15).

The award is voted on by more than 200 writers and editors who belong to the PBWA and honours the NBA player who excels both on the court and in displaying "co-operation and grace in dealing with the media and fans," according to the organisation.

It's the second Johnson award for Curry, who also won in 2016. Damian Lillard (2017, 2020) and Shane Battier (2007, 2013) are the other two-time winners.

There were five finalists for the award: Curry, Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Curry, 36, has won about every award in his 15 seasons since the Warriors selected him No. 7 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. Among the honours, he's a two-time league MVP, four-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA first-team selection and a member of the league's 75th Anniversary Team.

For the 2022-23 season, Curry won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and was named the Social Justice Champion, winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy.

In the 2023-24 season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists and was named Clutch Player of the Year.

