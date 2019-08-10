Stolen truck slams into cars in Germany, several injured: Police

LIMBURG, Germany - A stolen truck ploughed into several cars in the centre of the German city of Limburg on Monday (Oct 7) leaving a number of people injured, police said, adding that the driver had been detained.

"Based on what we have learned and several witness accounts, the man seized control of the truck at about 5.20pm (1520 GMT)," police said in a statement.

Soon after, the white articulated lorry slammed into around nine cars waiting at a stoplight near the main railway station of Limburg in Hesse state, "crushing them together".

"Several people are being treated in hospital" and the driver, who is in custody, was slightly injured, police added.

German news agency DPA, quoting regional police, put the number of people hurt at 17 including the driver, adding that one person was in a critical condition.

Police said it was too soon to speculate about a motive.