Strike over staff shortage shuts Louvre in Paris

Reception and security personnel at the Louvre museum say they are being overwhelmed by the number of visitors.

Staff at the Louvre in Paris went on strike Monday, forcing the museum to close and disappointing tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa and other masterworks.

The museum said staff were striking on the grounds that their numbers were no longer sufficient to cope with ever increasing visitor numbers.

"Due to a strike by reception and security staff linked to high visitor numbers, the Louvre will exceptionally be closed on Monday," the museum said on Twitter.

The Sud Culture Solidaires trade union said in a statement that the Louvre was "suffocating" and staff were being overwhelmed by the number of visitors.