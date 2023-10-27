Striking Hollywood actors set Friday for next round of talks with studios

Striking Hollywood actors passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors' union said on Thursday (Oct 26), in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors' union and AMPTP which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies meet again on Friday, the actors union said.

(This story has been corrected to say Friday, not Saturday, in the headline and to say Thursday, not Friday, in paragraph 1)

