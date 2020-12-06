Strip show meets drive-through as pole dances for drivers offered by strip clubs and brothels amid social distancing

Strip clubs around the world may have been deprived of their patrons due to strict lockdowns and continued risk of infection, but strip joint proprietors have turned to a familiar old format to stay alive.

Echoing similar moves from churches, cinemas and concert venues, strip drive-throughs have been set up in several cities around the world, with drivers being invited to pull up to poles for a fee.

A recent drive-through strip show in the German city of Landshut drew spectators from all across eastern Bavaria, including the nearby city Munich, for a sleazy but sanitary evening.

Strippers at a drive-through strip show in southern Germany.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

During the show in late May, queues of cars could be seen waiting for their turn to watch scantily clad men and women observing social distancing rules inside a tent in an industrial estate. The 20-minute shows were run by a local brothel in the southern German state.

A strip club in the South African city of Port Elizabeth, meanwhile, says it is allowing drivers to watch a pole dance from behind the wheel while they wait for a drink to be brought to their cars.

In an even more bizarre combination, a club in Portland, in the US state of Oregon, is inviting people to sing karaoke in their cars while they watch a drive-through strip show.

"Come sing your little heart out with your mask on," the Lucky Devil Lounge says, advertising drive-through strip-karaoke events on its website.