Study finds bacteria in babies different after C-section births

LONDON - A huge study of babies' stool samples has found key differences between infants born vaginally and via Caesarean section, offering clues about the development of the human immune system, researchers said on Wednesday.

Vaginally born babies got most of their gut bacteria from their mother, but C-section babies did not and had more bacteria linked to the hospital around them, the study found.

It is not clear what impact the difference may have on children's future health, and the findings should not deter women from having C-section births, the scientists leading the work said.

But the so-called "baby biome" project - the world's largest such study - had opened a window on a little-understood stage in the development of human immunity, they added.

"The first weeks of life are a critical window of development of the baby's immune system, but we know very little about it," said Peter Brocklehurst, a Birmingham University professor who co-led the study.

"We need to follow up ... these babies as they grow to see if early differences in the microbiome lead to any health issues."