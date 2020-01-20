Subaru sets mid-2030s target to sell only electric vehicles worldwide

Subaru is known for its horizontally placed boxer engines, along with its EyeSight autonomous driver assist and all-wheel-drive technologies.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Japan's Subaru Corp set a target on Monday (Jan 20) for all the vehicles it sells worldwide to be electric by the first half of the 2030s, in a move towards its long-term goal of a carbon-free society.

The news comes as Subaru has strengthened capital ties with Toyota Motor, in a trend of global automakers joining forces to slash development and manufacturing costs of new technology.

"Subaru's strong commitment and dedication towards car-manufacturing that we have cultivated throughout our history remain unchanged," its president Tomomi Nakamura said in a statement.

By 2030, the Japanese automaker added, at least 40 per cent of all of its cars sold worldwide would comprise all-battery electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles.

Automakers worldwide are scrambling to chase scale, manage costs and boost development of the self-driving cars, electric vehicles and new mobility services that are upending the industry.

