Suspended in a barrel, South African man set to break 'pole sitting' record

Vernon Kruger has been sitting in a barrel suspended 25 meters above ground for more than two months.

Overlooking the South African town of Dullstroom, the 52-year old is about to break a Guinness World record... set by himself in 1997.

"Sleeping in this barrel is not very easy," said Kruger, who usually works as a diver.

"It's a very small place to curl up in and I have to lie in a fetal position."

Kruger's "home is the sky" is equipped with a drainage system for "all the waste".

He has been washing twice a week in a small basin and surviving on food hoisted up by his team in a wicker basket.

The idea first sprung to his mind whilst climbing a palm tree on an island during a vacation.

"Somebody said... why don't you break the record for sitting in a tree? First it was a joke and then I got it dare from my friends to actually do it," said Kruger.

After a bit a research, however, Kruger discovered that a man from Indonesia had already broken the record by sitting in a tree for 28 days.