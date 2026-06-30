Weaknesses hard to find in France defence, says Sweden coach Potter

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Sweden will need to produce the performance of a lifetime to topple World Cup powerhouses France in their round-of-32 clash, coach Graham Potter said on Monday (June 29), as his young outfit prepare to face a side with "quality all over".

Sweden squeaked into the tournament after a miserable qualifying campaign and will proudly wear the underdog tag against France on Tuesday after an erratic group-stage campaign, where they beat Tunisia 5-1 but lost to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.

Kylian Mbappe-led France, who romped into the knockouts with three straight wins, are nearly unbeatable, according to former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Potter knows his side will need to produce something special.

"We have to be as close to perfect as we can be," Potter said. "We know the quality of the opponent and we have full respect for that."

Sweden's hopes rest on a youthful squad with limited World Cup experience, anchored by veteran defender Victor Lindelof, who can also be utilised in midfield.

Potter shuffled his Sweden deck during their 1-1 draw with Japan, starting the Aston Villa centre back in midfield before moving him back to defence.

"This is for many the first tournament with a tough journey to get as far as here," said Lindelof.

"This is our World Cup adventure that's at stake and we don't want that to end."

Potter divulged little of his plans for Tuesday's lineup during a pre-match press conference. Asked where he saw weaknesses to exploit in the France defence, the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager declined to entertain the idea that any weakness exists at all.

"I'm not sure weakness is necessarily a word I would use to describe this French side. They've got quality all over," said Potter. "We have to play the game of our lives."

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