Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

STOCKHOLM — Swedish police said they shot a man dead and found a woman's corpse after being called to a house in the northern Swedish town of Boden on Thursday (Dec 25) to investigate a suspected assault.

Police said in a statement they had received reports that a man in his 20s had attacked the house's occupants with some kind of weapon. They opened fire when trying to arrest him.

The body of a 55 year-old woman was discovered at the address, while two other injured people were taken to hospital.

Boden is around 80km south of the Arctic Circle and is home to Sweden's 19th Infantry Regiment.

