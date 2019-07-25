Swimmer Peaty says won't be silenced by new rules

Read also

Olympic breaststroke champion Peaty, who has been highly critical of Sun and FINA over the doping issue, said the changes were "meaningless" and that swimmers needed representation.

"We're here to swim and we're not going to get involved in a (discussion on a) code of conduct that ain't gonna change anything," he was quoted as saying.

"Athletes are always entitled to freedom of speech and when we detect that something is wrong and there's cheating, then why shouldn't we have a voice?"

Peaty, who completed a third straight 50-100m breaststroke double at the world championships, added: "Any doping in the sport is a straight no from me."

Horton, who called Sun a "drug cheat" at the Rio Olympics before beating him to gold in the 400 metres freestyle, has received death threats on social media over his latest protest.

Horton and Scott have received plenty of support at the world championships however, with fellow swimmers praising them for taking a stand.

"You know they're truly the most courageous guys and I couldn't be more proud of both of them," said Australia's Mitch Larkin on Wednesday.

"They're standing for what they believe in and that's clean sport and if we didn't believe that we wouldn't be racing here today."