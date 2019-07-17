Swiss agree to extradite suspected Chinese 'pharma spy' to US

Gongda Xue, aged around 50 and living in Switzerland, is the brother of Yu Xue, a biochemist who last year pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets from drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline.

GENEVA - Swiss authorities said on Tuesday (July 16) they have agreed to extradite a Chinese national to the United States where he is wanted on charges of corporate espionage in the pharmaceutical industry.

Gongda Xue, aged around 50 and living in Switzerland, is the brother of Yu Xue, a biochemist who last year pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets from drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Switzerland's federal justice office OFJ decided on Friday that Gongda Xue, a researcher arrested on May 28, should be extradited in line with a Pennsylvania state court request.

He has 30 days to appeal, an OFJ spokeswoman, Ms Ingrid Ryser, told AFP.

Yu Xue pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets on GSK work in biopharmacy, notably for cancer treatments and other serious illnesses.

Five people have been charged in the case to date, including three who formed a Chinese-based startup, Renopharma, in the hope of allegedly benefiting from GSK's stolen proprietary data.