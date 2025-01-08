Swiss, Danish tourists among 3 dead in Australian plane crash

SYDNEY — A light aircraft crashed near Rottnest Island off the Western Australian city of Perth killing two tourists from Switzerland and Denmark and the pilot, authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

The aircraft was carrying six tourists when it crashed on Tuesday afternoon off Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination around 30km west of Perth. The three surviving tourists were injured.

"My thoughts go out to the families and friends of the victims. This is no doubt very difficult for everyone involved," Western Australia's state Premier Roger Cook told a news conference.

The crash occurred in front of holidaymakers, including families with children vacationing on the island, Cook added.

The state's police commissioner Col Blanch said authorities had begun an investigation into the causes of the crash.

