Swiss government says it was affected by cyberattack on health foundation

FRANKFURT — Switzerland said on Monday (June 30) that a cyberattack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration.

In a statement, Swiss federal authorities said that Radix's customers include various federal offices and that data have been published on the dark web in the wake of the attack, without specifying the data.

Authorities are trying to determine the specific units and data affected by the attack, the statement said, adding that the attackers did not break directly into state-run data systems.

