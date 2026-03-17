Swiss government slams 10 million population cap plan as threat to economy

ZURICH — The Swiss government on Monday (March 16) pressed the electorate to reject an initiative aimed at restricting the population to 10 million, which it argues will jeopardise cooperation with the European Union (EU) and damage the economy.

The initiative, supported by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, or SVP, faces a referendum on June 14 at a time when Switzerland is moving to deepen relations with the EU in order to safeguard market access to its main trade partner.

Under the plan, the permanent resident population must not exceed 10 million before 2050, and Switzerland should abandon its freedom of movement agreement with the EU.

Its proponents say immigration to Switzerland is too high, causing housing shortages, excessive rents and putting undue pressure on public infrastructure.

The SVP, Switzerland's biggest party, opposes closer integration with the EU, seeing it as a threat to Swiss sovereignty and saddling the country with excess regulation.

The population is now over nine million, and the governing Federal Council said the initiative threatens prosperity, internal security and Switzerland's humanitarian traditions.

As of 2024, foreign nationals made up more than 27 per cent of the Swiss population, according to official data.

Justice Minister Beat Jans spoke out against the initiative on Monday with representatives of cantonal governments, trade unions and employers who said the measure would undermine the job market, and with it, companies.

It would also hamper cooperation on security and immigration with other European countries, the government said.

"In uncertain times, this initiative thus creates additional uncertainty," it said.

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