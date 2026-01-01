Swiss police say several people have died in fire at bar in ski resort

ZURICH - Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion and fire at a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, Swiss police said on Thursday.

Citing police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died in the incident, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.

A police spokesperson declined to confirm the number, but said many people were being treated for burns.

The fire broke out at 1.30 am (0030 GMT, 8.30am Singapore time) in a bar called "Le Constellation".

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, police said in a statement, adding that the cause of the blast remained unclear.

More than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, a police spokesperson said.