Switzerland plans revamp of Cold War-era nuclear bunker network

GOLLION, Switzerland — Switzerland wants to update its network of ageing nuclear shelters, which are increasingly seen as an asset at a time of greater global uncertainty, notably since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thanks to a 1963 law, Switzerland is already ahead of neighbours like Germany. Each of its nine million residents, including foreigners and refugees, is guaranteed a spot in a bunker to protect them from bombs and nuclear radiation.

"In the coming years, the [Swiss] Confederation wants to remove some of the exceptions to the current rules and update some of the older shelters," Louis-Henri Delarageaz, civil protection commander for the Vaud canton, told Reuters.

The government launched consultations in October to ensure Swiss "resilience in the event of armed conflict" and plans a 220 million Swiss franc (S$330 million) upgrade of old structures.

"It doesn't mean we're preparing for a conflict — that's not the message — but we have a network of shelters and we need to maintain them and make sure they're functional."

In the village of Bercher in Vaud canton, civil protection officers in orange overalls inspected a bunker beneath an apartment block as part of a mandatory 10-year check-up.

One tried to shove the bunker's door to seal it shut but it would not budge. An air vent wedged between plant pots and a stone ornament was deemed fit, but an escape tunnel full of cobwebs led to a deep manhole with no ladder.

"This shelter is not usable in the current state," concluded team head Gregory Fuhrer. The owner will be given a year to fix the faults or else must pay 800 francs for each resident's spot in a public shelter, he added.

Switzerland has stayed out of foreign wars since it became neutral in 1815. It was occupied by France in the 18th century and suffered some aerial bombing in World War Two.

Delarageaz said his office had received a surge in calls from worried residents about shelters after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"All of a sudden... we were indeed extremely sought-after with people wanting to know: where the shelters were, where is my place, is my shelter ready?," he said, adding that requests for a spot from French citizens had to be turned down.

While most Swiss have private shelters, some rely on community bunkers. Next to his office is one of the canton's 350 such shelters, well-maintained with bunk beds and toilets.

Nearby is an underground command centre, an underground hospital with an operating theatre and decontamination showers and a bunker to protect works of art.

"In Switzerland we have foresight," said Delarageaz. "There's a Latin adage that says: 'If you want peace, prepare for war'."

