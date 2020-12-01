Taiwan elections: US hails leader Tsai Ing-wen's re-election, 'robust' democracy

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election on Saturday (Jan 11) and lauded her for seeking stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure.”

In a statement that could anger Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China, Pompeo said Taiwan’s democratic system, free market economy and civil society, made it “a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for good in the world.”

“The United States thanks President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States and applauds her commitment to maintaining cross-Strait stability in the face of unrelenting pressure,” Pompeo said.

While Pompeo did not mention Beijing by name, his comment referred to pressure Tsai has faced from China throughout her first term.

Tsai’s re-election comes days before the United States and China are expected to sign phase one of a deal to end a damaging trade war that has been a principal focus for US President Donald Trump.

Although Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and the Trump administration.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Fritz told an election-watching event in Washington that Taiwan had “provided a stellar example of democracy in action.”

In reference to China, he added that Washington would “continue to work to counter unilateral efforts that seek to alter the status quo.”