Taiwan indicates next US arms sale is on track after receiving guarantee letter

TAIPEI — Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Thursday (March 26) says the next arms sale package from the United States is on track after the government received a letter of guarantee from Washington, even as the US and Chinese leaders prepare to meet in May.

A major US arms package for Taiwan worth about US$14 billion (S$18 billion) that includes advanced interceptor missiles is ready for US President Donald Trump's approval and could be signed after his upcoming trip to China, Reuters reported this month, citing sources briefed on the discussion.

But Trump has postponed that trip, originally scheduled for early April, due to the Middle East war, and is now due in Beijing May 14 to 15.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, is sure to be a topic, especially after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a call last month that the US must "carefully" handle arms sales to the democratically-governed island.

Asked by reporters at Taiwan's parliament whether the Trump-Xi meeting would impact US arms sales, Koo said the government had already received a letter of guarantee indicating the US is willing to authorise the next deal.

"We have also been in close communication with the US Department of War's Defence Security Cooperation Agency regarding its willingness to provide and sell this to us, including guidance concerning the items, the amount, and the transaction," he added, without offering details.

The package is still undergoing an internal US review and Taiwan has not received any notification about delays, Koo said.

The US State Department, which generally handles queries about government policy towards Taiwan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has repeatedly demanded Washington end arms sales to Taipei, the last of which in December was worth US$11 billion, the largest ever for Taiwan.

Taiwan's opposition-dominated parliament is continuing to debate President Lai Ching-te's US$40 billion in extra defence spending, though it has already authorised the government to sign US agreements for four arms sales packages worth some US$9 billion before the budget is passed.

Koo said the government was talking to the US about possibly deferring payment or reducing the initial payment given he could not predict when parliament may approve the funds.

The US is Taiwan's most important international backer and weapons supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Taiwan has faced stepped-up Chinese military pressure in recent years, including war games.

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