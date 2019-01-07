Ten people confirmed killed when small plane crashes into Texas hangar

Ten people were killed on Sunday when their private turboprop airplane crashed into a hangar during takeoff and burst into flames at the municipal airport in Addison, Texas, outside Dallas, an airport official said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by fire from the crash, according to Darci Neuzil, deputy director of Addison Airport, a general aviation facility located about 17 km north of downtown Dallas.

She said the plane had been headed for Florida when it took off at about 9am local time. Nobody on the ground was reported hurt, Neuzil added.

The plane had just lifted off the runway at the south end of the airport when it veered left, dropped its left wing and slammed into the hangar, the Dallas Morning News reported online, citing Addison fire department spokesman Edward Martelle.