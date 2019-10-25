Tens of thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in California

LOS ANGELES - Some 50,000 people were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday (Oct 24) as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds erupted and raged out of control.

The so-called Tick Fire near Santa Clarita, about 65km north of Los Angeles, broke out in the early afternoon and quickly consumed 5,000 acres, fire officials said.

The blaze burned several homes and structures and forced the closure of a major highway and a number of roads, as some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled the flames.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

"We are urging everybody to evacuate at this time," a spokesman for the fire department said.