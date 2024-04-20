Tesla to recall near 4,000 Cybertrucks over faulty accelerator pedal

Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday (April 19).

A trapped accelerator pedal could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a notice.

Tesla started deliveries of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck late last year, after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

The company's shares fell nearly three per cent before the bell on Friday, adding to its five-session losing streak during which the stock lost about 14 per cent.

Tesla will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge and owners will be notified through letters mailed to them in June, the NHTSA said.

In the first quarter of 2024 the EV maker had three recalls affecting about 2.4 million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar.

However, most issues related to Tesla recalls are usually resolved through over-the-air software updates.

In February, Tesla recalled about 2.2 million vehicles in the US due to an incorrect font size on warning lights and US safety regulators upgraded their probe into the company's vehicles over power steering loss to the status of an engineering analysis.

ALSO READ: Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer