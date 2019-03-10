Tesla users alarmed by self-driving crashes in parking lots

US regulators are looking into parking lot crashes involving Tesla cars driving themselves to their owners using the company’s Smart Summon feature, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

UNITED STATES - United States (US) regulators are looking into parking lot crashes involving Tesla cars driving themselves to their owners using the company's Smart Summon feature, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Tesla's new "smart summon" feature, designed to function as an automated valet, is at times causing some close calls in America's parking lots.

The feature enables customers to use an app to summon their driverless Tesla vehicle to leave a parking space and navigate around obstacles to meet its owner.

But soon after the feature was rolled out last week as part of a software update, some customers started posting videos of near collisions.

Footage like this one from Frisco, Texas, show a red Model 3 Tesla Nearly colliding with an SUV as it pulled out of a private parking lot to meet its owner.

The user told Reuters "... I had to take my finger off the button when I saw that my Tesla wasn't slowing down".

Another customer in Omaha, Nebraska told Reuters while he loves his Tesla, the summons feature has not functioned as expected. His car took a longer route through an empty parking lot to make its way back to him.

But there were plenty of examples on Twitter where the Smart Summon feature worked just fine. This user, for instance, calling it 'extremely epic'.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

The company warns users that "Smart Summon is only intended for use in private parking lots and driveways adding , "you are still responsible for your car and must monitor it and its surroundings at all times."

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is aware of some minor crashes with the new feature...adding that the agency will not hesitate to act if it finds evidence of a safety-related defect."

More about
Tesla Accidents

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his own along PIE
'I'll do it again in a heartbeat': Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own along PIE
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi

SERVICES