Texan girl, 10, dies of infection due to rare brain-eating amoeba after swimming in river

WASHINGTON - A 10-year-old girl has died in hospital, her family said in a statement on Monday (Sept 16), after she contracted an infection caused by a rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Texas river.

Lily Mae Avant swam in a river and lake over the Labour Day holiday weekend earlier in September, then suffered a headache and a fever the following weekend.

Her health quickly deteriorated and she was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.

Her fight for life attracted support from across the United States and around the world.

The family said in a statement on Facebook that Lily Mae was "in the arms of Jesus".

"Words can not begin to express how overwhelming this past week has been for our family," family members said.