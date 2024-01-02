world

Thousands gather in Times Square for New Year ball drop

Revellers hold balloons during the New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square, in New York City, New York, US, Dec 31, 2023.
NEW YORK — After standing in New York City's Times Square for more than a dozen hours, thousands of revellers cheered in the New Year on Sunday night (Dec 31) with the annual ceremony of a descending crystal-clad ball.

Many had arrived early in the morning for a spot in one of the barricaded pens set up by the New York Police Department, ahead of musical performances by Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J before the final countdown to midnight.

"This is my first time to celebrate the New Year in Times Square," said Nadja Sjostrom, 44, who had travelled from Stockholm, Sweden, a few days earlier for the occasion and had been standing amid the giant illuminated billboards of Times Square since about 8am.

It was a shorter commute for Markus Washington, a 49-year-old resident of Brooklyn, but also his first time at the Times Square celebration.

"It's a very good feeling," he said. "Awesome. Cold, but awesome."

Antonio Ruz, 51, had booked a flight from Granada, Spain, in order to make a lifelong dream come true, joining the crowds to get into the barricaded area at about 8.15am.

"Since I was a kid, I saw on TV this is spectacular show, so I had to live it," he said. He called it a "once in a lifetime" moment, emphasising that he did not plan to return. "I love New York, but 15 hours is too long to wait for a moment."

