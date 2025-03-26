Thousands protest in Budapest against law banning Pride

BUDAPEST — Thousands of people protested in Budapest on Tuesday (March 25) against a new law that aims to ban the annual Pride march by LGBTQ+ communities and allows the use of facial recognition software to identify organisers and attendees.

Hungary's parliament passed a law proposed by ruling Fidesz party lawmakers last week to ban the Pride march on the grounds that it could be harmful to children.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an unprecedented challenge from a new surging opposition party ahead of 2026 elections, has criticised the LGBTQ+ community and pledged to crack down on foreign funding of independent media and non-governmental organisations in Hungary in recent weeks as part of his campaign.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, promotes a Christian-conservative agenda.

"The vile law passed (last) Tuesday is not merely about banning Pride, it effectively enables the suppression of any form of protest in the future," the protest's organiser, independent member of parliament Akos Hadhazy wrote on Facebook.

Reuters reporters on the scene estimated that about 2,000 people were taking part in the protest. Protesters and activists of the opposition Momentum party shouted "Europe" and "Filthy Fidesz" as they attempted to block a key bridge.

"This is not about Pride, this is about freedom of assembly. They are trying to curtail the right to assembly, maybe end it completely," said Zsuzsa Szabo, 72, who came to protest from Kecskemet, a town east of Budapest.

Last Tuesday, protesters blocked a bridge in central Budapest after the bill was passed in an expedited process.

Budapest's liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony criticised the law and members of the opposition Momentum party lit smoke flares in protest at the time of the vote in Parliament.

Festival organisers say the annual Pride march poses no threat to children and that they are planning to hold the event despite the ban.

