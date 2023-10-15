Thousands rally for Palestinian cause in New York City

NEW YORK- US law enforcement agencies stepped up security measures on Friday (Oct 13) to safeguard Jewish and Muslim communities amid global protests over Israeli-Arab bloodshed in the Middle East, as thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in New York City.

Throngs of protesters assembled near Times Square in Manhattan, demanding Palestinian independence and decrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government intensified its strikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the wave of surprise attacks in Israel by Hamas.

The protesters, many wearing masks to conceal their identities out of what they said was concern for their own safety, chanted such slogans as "Free Palestine," and "Netanyahu, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?"

The rally came as police in New York and other US cities said they escalating patrols around synagogues, mosques and other Jewish and Muslim institutions, though authorities insisted they were unaware of any specific, or credible threats.

Israel in recent days has intensified its strikes on Gaza in response to assaults on southern Israel last weekend by gunmen from the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas, which rules the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave seized from Egypt by Israel in 1967.

The Hamas rampage killed at least 1,300 Israelis, marking the deadliest Palestinian attack on the Jewish state in its history. Israel has killed at least 1,900 Palestinians in an aerial bombardment of Gaza and gave more than one million residents in the northern half of the enclave 24 hours to flee to the south to avoid an onslaught.

As well as demonstrations in the United States, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and in parts of Asia and Europe in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel.

White House coordination

US national security officials met at the White House on Friday to discuss preparations for protecting Jewish and Muslim communities across the country, as well as diplomatic facilities in Washington and cities where Israeli consulates are located, including New York and Los Angeles.

"At this time, none of our intelligence agencies have any specific intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," White House spokesman John Kirby said. "That said, we continue to remain vigilant to any and all possible threats."

New York City police were out in force, keeping a highly visible profile behind barriers at the edge of the boisterous but peaceful rally in Times Square, as thousands shouted, beat on drums and waved Palestinian flags and signs.

Earlier, a pro-Palestinian crowd of hundreds of university students marched from Baruch College in Manhattan to the main gathering in Times Square, holding signs that read: "Resistance is not terrorism!" and "End Israeli apartheid."

The only counter-demonstration immediately visible on Friday was a very small group waving Israeli flags across 42nd Street from Times Square.

The New York rally coincided with protests in support of Gazans across the Middle East and in parts of Asia and Europe. By contrast, Germany and France - which have sizeable Arab populations - banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The New York Police Department's chief of patrol, John Chell, had told reporters on Thursday that every NYPD officer would "be in uniform" on Friday, ready to quell any disturbances, warning, "We will not tolerate any hate, any acts of disorder."

Mayor Eric Adams said his office had directed police to "surge additional resources to schools and houses of worship to ensure they are safe and that our city remains a place of peace." Extra police patrols were being deployed in Jewish and Muslim communities alike, he said.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered New York state's National Guard to patrol vital transportation hubs.

Across the country, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying its officers would assume a higher profile around Jewish and Muslim communities.

Pro-Israeli rally

In Washington, a rally supporting Israel and the American Jewish community drew about 200 people at the city's Freedom Plaza, in view of the Capitol complex, where police had erected protective fencing the night before.

Ron Halber, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, blasted calls for a cease-fire and addressed criticism that Israel was using disproportionate force.

Halber said Saturday's attacks had shown that using "equal force" against an enemy like Hamas was ineffective. "Those used to be the days but don't expect the Jewish people (to) ever accept that type of situation ever again," he said.

Protests erupted at several US college campuses on Thursday after a national pro-Palestinian group declared a "day of resistance" and called for its 200 college chapters to hold demonstrations. The protests occurred amid reports of assaults against students on both sides, and some chapters canceled them for safety reasons.

The FBI said it was aware of the calls for global action that may lead to demonstrations in US communities on Friday and encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant.

Rabbi Yoni Fein, who heads a large Jewish day school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Brauser Maimonides Academy, said on Thursday that extra security was in place in anticipation of global protests on Friday.

He said the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other federal authorities had held online security sessions with Jewish institutions around the country.

But Fein said the school was seeking to reassure students they are safe and to go about their routines.

