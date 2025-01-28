Award Banner
Threat to plot murder of Rheinmetall CEO was part of sabotage campaign, Nato says

Armin Papperger, CEO of German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall AG poses in front of the company's logo and headquarters following a Reuters interview in Duesseldorf, Germany, Jan 27, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 28, 2025 9:37 AM

BERLIN — Nato said on Tuesday (Jan 28) that acts of sabotage committed across the military alliance over the past years included threats to plot the murder of industry leaders such as the head of German arms maker Rheinmetall.

Speaking at the European Parliament, Nato's Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, James Appathurai, confirmed the threat against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger that had so far only been reported by the media.

He said the incidents of sabotage included the "derailment of trains, acts of arson, attacks on politicians' property, threats to plot to assassinate industry leaders like publicly the head of Rheinmetall but there were other plots as well."

NATOattacksArms and weaponsCEOS
