Award Banner
Award Banner
world

'It's the reason for the season': Pilot goes viral for flying pattern depicting Nativity scene for Christmas

Ohio-based pilot Tim Pearson took to the skies on Dec 15, spending just over five hours to fly the pattern showing Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in a manger.
'It's the reason for the season': Pilot goes viral for flying pattern depicting Nativity scene for Christmas
An Ohio-based private pilot took to the skies twice, ahead of Christmas, spending over eight hours to trace the shapes of a Nativity scene and the Christmas Grinch.
PHOTO: FlightAware
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONDecember 25, 2025 10:26 AMBYSean Ler

Flight path art, or sky art, aren't new with contests having been held before as pilots create artistic designs in the sky by following intricate pre-planned flight paths.

But one pilot in Ohio, US, recently made it extra special on two occasions in the days leading up to Christmas.

On Dec 15, Tim Pearson climbed into his single-engine plane and flew a flight pattern tracing the shape of a Christmas Nativity scene showing Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in a manger. 

The five-hour flight reportedly covered about 500 miles (805km). 

Tim Pearson, the Ohio-based pilot who flew the flight tracing a nativity scene.

Pearson told local media that he thought it was fitting "to do something positive" for Christmas, expecting only close friends and family to see it. 

Reflecting on what the Nativity scene meant to him, he said: "It's the reason for the season."

"If it brought a little joy to people during the holidays, then that's all I could ask for."

When asked about his sky art that has since gone viral, he added: "The internet can be pretty harsh sometimes. But the response was overwhelmingly positive. People seemed genuinely happy to see something uplifting."

On Dec 21, Pearson took to the skies again, this time tracing the shape of the Christmas Grinch over a three-hour flight.

[[nid:727123]]

editor@asiaone.com 

United States of AmericaAVIATIONprivate flyingChristmas
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.